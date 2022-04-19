Priyanka Chopra congratulates R Madhavan’s son Vedaant on winning gold in swimming  

The Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra showered love on actor R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan on winning gold in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.
Taking to Twitter, the White Tiger star sent her best wishes to Vedaant on his achievement.
The 39-year-old wrote, “Wohooo! Congratulations Vedaant Madhavan! That’s an amazing feat! Keep trailblazing!”
“Congratulations R Madhavan and Sarita,” she added while congratulating the proud parents.
Reacting to her tweet, the 3 Idiots actor replied, “Wow… thank you so so much... don’t know what to say... we are so thrilled and excited.”
“Gods grace and thank you for your kindness once again Priyanka Chopra,” he added. “You are the very best.”
Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi, and Kailash Kher were among others who congratulated the actor on his kid’s big win.
Also on the auction block, but expected to fetch much lower bids is a set of bondage gear worn by Depeche Mode´s...
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz tied the knot this month
Camilla Parker struggled to adjust in to the royal family
Disha Patani shared a cute snap of herself and dog
Malaika Arora suffered minor injuries after her car accident on 2nd April 2022
Taylor Swift inspires experts to name a millipede speci after her