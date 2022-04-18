Kate Middleton and Prince William executing key royal duties amid Queen's health worries

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are brilliantly executing all assigned jobs on behalf of the Queen, could be assigned key royal duties in next few days as the 95-year-old is experiencing mobility issues.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also led the Royals for the Easter Sunday service as the Queen did not attend the annual royal event at St George's Chapel in Windsor amid health worries.

Kate and William were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte for the annual service. The event is a staple in the royal calendar, and was also attended by Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla, while Zara and Mike Tindall took their eldest daughter Mia. The Earl and Countess of Wessex arrived with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, while Princess Eugenie was also present.

The Queen, who did not attend the service, spent the day surrounded by family instead. The public has started to assume she will no longer be at public events.

There are speculations that Prince William and Kate Middleton, who reportedly did not meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their surprise visit to the Queen, are stepping up to execute important duties on behalf of the Queen.