Dua Lipa raises voice against attacks on Palestinians

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to Instagram to share a report regarding Israeli police's invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The report shared by the "Levitating" singer read, "Israeli police invaded Al Aqsa Mosuqe--One of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims--attacking Palestinians as they gathered to pray on Friday mourning during the holy month of Ramadan."

Earlier, supermodel Bella Hadid condemned Israeli police for attacking Palestinian Muslims inside the mosque.

