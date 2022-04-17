 
Sunday April 17, 2022
By Web Desk
April 17, 2022
Dua Lipa raises voice against attacks on Palestinians

British singer Dua Lipa on Saturday took to Instagram to share a report regarding Israeli police's invasion of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The report shared by the "Levitating" singer read, "Israeli police invaded Al Aqsa Mosuqe--One of the holiest sites in the world for Muslims--attacking Palestinians as they gathered to pray on Friday mourning during the holy month of Ramadan."

Earlier, supermodel Bella Hadid condemned Israeli police for attacking Palestinian Muslims inside the mosque.