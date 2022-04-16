Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian love to do dates, locals enjoy seeing them in town

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who are enjoying amazing romantic life since falling in love with each other, are crazy about dating.

Residents of Staten Island are happy to see a Hollywood power couple in their local date spots as they often appear together.

The new lovebirds, who are at peace and in amazing relationship, love nothing more than a low-key night out there together.

The 41-year-old revealed that she and her new boyfriend, 28, have been enjoying some low-key date nights in his home city.

‘I wanted to check it out. We take ferry rides everywhere. It’s always been super low-key. That is the fun part of it.

‘We can just chill and be low-key, ride around and see all the fun hometown stuff and sneak in and out of places. Staten Island has surprisingly been so low-key for us.’

She told Live! With Kelly and Ryan: ‘Staten Island is an amazing place. We had so much fun going to Staten Island.

Kim and Pete, who got together following her split from husband Kanye West, 44, met while she appeared on Saturday Night Live.