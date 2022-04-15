Invictus Games: Harry and Meghan's engagements announced

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first Invictus Games engagements have been announced.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the Netherlands after visiting Queen Elizabeth.
On Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend two receptions on the Invictus site: the first for Invictus friends and family, the second for dignitaries hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.
On Saturday, the couple will attend the "Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge during the day. In the evening, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will attend the Invictus Games opening ceremony where they will deliver remarks.
