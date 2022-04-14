 
Hailey Bieber shares her sweet smile to 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards' after blasting trolls: TikTok video

In her latest TikTok video, hours after schooling the trolls, Hailey Bieber shared heart-capturing smile

By Web Desk
April 14, 2022
Hailey Bieber, who lashed out at trolls in scathing TikTok video early on  Wednesday, has shared her sweet smile while performing to   'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards'.

The 25-year-old model, who tied the knot with Justin Bieber in 2018, lambasted  followers on TikTok, begging them to leave her alone.

Supermodel, in the brief clip, said: ‘Leave me alone at this point. I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Be miserable somewhere else, please.'

In case people didn’t quite get the memo, she captioned the video: 'This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post.'

In her latest TikTok video, hours after schooling the trolls, she  shared heart-capturing smile while performing to 'Feels Like We Only Go Backwards'.

Hailey has previously opened up about struggling with the attention of being in a high-profile relationship, having tied the knot with the Baby singer nearly four years ago.