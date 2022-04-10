Paris Hilton talks family planning with husband Carter Reum: ‘Would love twins’

Socialite Paris Hilton wears her heart on her sleeve and sheds some light on her plans for starting a family after a luxurious three-day wedding to Carter Reum.

The famed party queen got candid about everything in an episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s podcast titled The Bellas Podcast.



There she began by gushing over her love for her husband Carter and also expanded upon her hopes for motherhood.

She was quoted saying, “I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe. Since “I finally have my home and I just can't wait to start a family and have kids.”

Paris also explained how she and Carter have “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” and both “would love to have twins.”

"I think that would be amazing,” the star noted before adding that they both aim for “three or four” children overall.

“I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”