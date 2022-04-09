Twitter is divided over Will Smith’s Oscars ban

Will Smith’s 10-year ban slammed by movie fans as saying it ‘not harsh enough’: Read on

Will Smith had recently been banned from the Oscars for 10 years in wake of slap-gate incident. However, this decision that came on Friday from Academy Motion Of Pictures, Arts and Science did not go down well with netizens.



Many took to twitter and wrote down their sentiments regarding this decision.

One user felt that the punishment was insufficient and he should have been imprisoned.

Another furious fan chimed in and said, “He is a disgrace to the industry and poor representative of family values. He should return his Oscar and check into anger management program.”

Other user viewed this as misuse of ‘power’. They wrote, “Money doesn’t buy class. He should have been charged with assault! If any one of us would have done this, we would be still sitting in jail.”

A few quipped that “Jada will have to alone to the Oscars” as her husband Smith is not permitted to enter the premises from now on.

It is pertinent to note that the 53-year-old in response to the ban decision replied on Friday that he “accepted” and “respected” his punishment from the Academy boards.