Kendall Jenner leaves onlookers spellbound with her chic appearance in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner appeared to be a super stylish queen as she stepped out in a maxi dress with boyfriend Devin Booker in Beverly Hills, California.



Kendall and Devin kept it casual on Thursday as the 26-year-old model donned a black maxi dress and green sandals while stepping out with NBA star Devin, 25.

Kendall at one point covered up with a multi-colored funky sweater and also accessorized with black sunglasses and left fans in awe with her breathtaking look.

Kylie's beautiful sister looked smashing as she had her raven hair parted down the middle and down below her shoulders.

The reality star also covered her mouth and nose with a white face mask.

Meanwhile, Devin kept it simple in a plain white T-shirt, dark brown pants and black sneakers and accessorized with a watch.

Kendall appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show on Wednesday along with her mother Kris Jenner and Kardashian sisters Kourtney, Kim and Khloe to promote their upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians.

During the conversation, Jimmy asked Kendall if she watched Devin break the 'Lakers' backs and hearts' and if she watches all his games.

'Of course, I try to watch every game,' Kendall said. 'Unless I have ...last night I had a dinner. All my friends and family know I sit with my phone wherever I am with the game on.'