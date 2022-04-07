Nicola Peltz and her much famous boyfriends before Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and her much famous boyfriend before Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are all set to say 'I do.'

The couple, who has been together for three years now, announced their engagement in 2020 with a loved-up social media photo.

While the Marvel star has found her Mr Right in the aspiring chef, she dated some high profile models and singers in her early 20s.

Nicola, 27, dated Anwar Hadid, 22 back in the days. Anwar is the brother of famous models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The duo was first spotted together in January 2017, locking lips at a New Year party. They then dated for 1.5 years before calling it quits. In between, they also celebrated Nicola's 22nd birthday with PDA-filled Instagram photos.

"Honestly, he is an angel. He's such an amazing person," she said of Anwar in 2017 Sundance Film Festival.

After two months, Nicola went on to date LANY frontman Paul Klein, 33. Their relationship only lasted for seven months after which the couple went their separate ways.

She wrote: "just wanna tell u guys paul n i went our separate ways but i always wish him all the best!!! all good vibes!" (sic).

Nicola's most talked-about relationship was however with Justin Bieber. While their romance did not get confirmation, it is believed that Bieber had a major crush on the actress in 2016.

An insider told E! News that Bieber was ready to "settle down and have a relationship".

"Justin has a crush on Nicola and really enjoyed the date with her the other night," the source added.