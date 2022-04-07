 
Wednesday April 06, 2022
Entertainment

Scott Disick responds to Kourtney's Las Vegas adventure in style, parties with new flame Rebecca Donaldson

Scott Disick's new girlfriend looked smashing in tinny black outfit that accentuated her model curves

By Web Desk
April 07, 2022
Scott Disick befittingly responded to his ex Kourtney Kardashian's tequila-drenched Vegas wedding to Travis Barker as he enjoyed romantic night out with new flame  Rebecca Donaldson  on Tuesday.

Disick was spotted holding hands with 27-year-old model, who  sizzled in skimpy black semi-sheer dress that showcased her toned legs day hours after  Kourtney's  Las Vegas adventure.

The 38-year-old star's new love interest was looking smashing  in tinny black outfit that accentuated her model curves. She  rocked black pointy heels with a strap over the ankle and wore her dark hair down.

While   Scott  looked equally dashing in black jacket over a black T-shirt with black slacks and gray sneakers,  holding hands with Rebecca Donaldson while partying on the Sunset strip.

Scott Disick responds to Kourtneys Las Vegas adventure in style, parties with new flame Rebecca Donaldson

 This comes just after his ex-partner and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian admitted on Instagram on Wednesday that she had a drunken, unlicensed Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker after the Grammys on Sunday.

Scott Disick appeared a bit red while with his leggy model, apparently having  to have a sunburn on his face. The lovebirds were spotted outside the bar On The Rox at the Roxy Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.