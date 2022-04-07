Scott Disick responds to Kourtney's Las Vegas adventure in style, parties with new flame Rebecca Donaldson

Scott Disick befittingly responded to his ex Kourtney Kardashian's tequila-drenched Vegas wedding to Travis Barker as he enjoyed romantic night out with new flame Rebecca Donaldson on Tuesday.

Disick was spotted holding hands with 27-year-old model, who sizzled in skimpy black semi-sheer dress that showcased her toned legs day hours after Kourtney's Las Vegas adventure.



The 38-year-old star's new love interest was looking smashing in tinny black outfit that accentuated her model curves. She rocked black pointy heels with a strap over the ankle and wore her dark hair down.

While Scott looked equally dashing in black jacket over a black T-shirt with black slacks and gray sneakers, holding hands with Rebecca Donaldson while partying on the Sunset strip.

This comes just after his ex-partner and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian admitted on Instagram on Wednesday that she had a drunken, unlicensed Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker after the Grammys on Sunday.



Scott Disick appeared a bit red while with his leggy model, apparently having to have a sunburn on his face. The lovebirds were spotted outside the bar On The Rox at the Roxy Theater on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.