Megan Thee Stallion posts no-makeup selfies ahead of Coachella festival 

Popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion has left fans stunned with her refreshing natural look as she posted her no-makeup selfies on social media.
The WAP singer, who is currently gearing up for her performance in the upcoming 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and dropped a couple of her makeup-free selfies.
Showing off her natural look, the singer revealed that she'll be going without glam until the Coachella festival. "I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella," she wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, the Savage singer, who recently hosted the glamorous Grammys awards, is set to take the stage at Coachella, which is scheduled to kick off on April 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.
Besides Megan, the festival’s impressive lineup of stars includes, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas and more. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles serve as headliners.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been ‘smug’ since Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean tour failed
A royal insider has claimed that Meghan Markle thinks that the Royal Family needs her and Prince Harry
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who were engaged in Montecito, reportedly took their opportunity in Sin City to...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are planning to make their ‘grand’ red-carpet debut at the Met Gala
Abhishek Bachchan says that Aishwarya tackles the tough times in her life with dignity and grace
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they walks out of airport