Megan Thee Stallion posts no-makeup selfies ahead of Coachella festival

Popular rapper Megan Thee Stallion has left fans stunned with her refreshing natural look as she posted her no-makeup selfies on social media.

The WAP singer, who is currently gearing up for her performance in the upcoming 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and dropped a couple of her makeup-free selfies.

Showing off her natural look, the singer revealed that she'll be going without glam until the Coachella festival. "I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the Savage singer, who recently hosted the glamorous Grammys awards, is set to take the stage at Coachella, which is scheduled to kick off on April 15 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Besides Megan, the festival’s impressive lineup of stars includes, Doja Cat, 21 Savage, Lil Baby, Finneas and more. Billie Eilish and Harry Styles serve as headliners.