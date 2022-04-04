Victoria Beckham shares David's stunning snap with flirty message

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable photo of David Beckham with flirty message about the football icon's fit physique.
The former Spice Girls star's husband hugged up to his daughter and youngest child Harper Seven in sweet snap which wife Victoria shared on Instagram with her 29.5million followers this weekend.
The renowned fashion designer captioned the post: "Happy weekend!! Daddy’s girl (nice biceps David!!) kisses @davidbeckham #HarperSeven."
The 46-year-old rocked tight-fitting grey jumper, with his hand tattoos on display and his hair in his trademark quiff. Harper is looking as cute as ever with a huge grin on her face as she posed for the picture.
Meanwhile, Harper, 10, sat on his knee and wrapped her arms around his neck for the adorable photograph.
The sweet family photo comes after the Beckhams discovered their £40million mansion had been raided by masked burglars – while they were at home.
The post was met with adoration from many of her followers, with one commented: "Lovely picture of father and daughter."
Another said: "Aw love this." Another wrote: "Beautiful family I have three boys all the same ages as yours but I never had my girl like you, gutted."
