Eminem promotes 'Minions: The Rise of Guru' which features 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem on Wednesday shared the trailer for "Minions: The Rise of Guru" that features his song "Lose Yourself".
Taking to social media, the Detroit rapper posted the trailer with caption. "One shot. One opportunity. Time to show the world who’s mini boss. Minions: The Rise of Gru. In theaters this July. "
The trailer, features the remixed version of Eminem’s diamond selling, Oscar and Grammy winning, a motivational anthem, “Lose Yourself,” from 8 Mile Soundtracks album.
Directed by Kyle Balda, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors, the animated movie will premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on June 13, 2022, and is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on July 1 by Universal Pictures.
