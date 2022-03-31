Queen seems to give another chance to her son Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, who played leading role in the ceremony, tried to win the Queen's heart with his heartwarming gesture.



Queen Elizabeth apparently gave a chance to her disgraced son Prince Andrew as the monarch allowed him to take the center stage at Prince Philip's memorial service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.



Andrew understood to have got his way after lobbying to take his 95-year-old mother to her seat because she 'couldn't say no to her favourite son' despite alleged objections from Prince William and Charles.

The Dean of Westminster had been expected to take the Monarch to her seat while the Prince followed behind, but footage captured shortly after they entered the Abbey shows Andrew royal clinging to his mother's arm.

Some royal fan and critics slammed the move, accusing the royal of completely misreading the public mood by playing such a prominent role just weeks after agreeing a multi-million-pound settlement with his rape accuser Virginia Giuffre, whose claims he has always denied.

Prince Andrew's elder brother Prince Charles and nephew William were also reportedly unhappy by his stunt as he put himself 'front and centre' of the service.

The Queen, who was heavily involved in arrangements for the service, seemingly gave a chance to Prince Andrew to mend his way and abide by the Firm's rules with slightly watery-eyed amid backlash.



The Royal Family is facing a furious backlash over Duke's hijacking of the ceremony which was meant to focus on Philip.

