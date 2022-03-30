Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne welcomes twins

British actress Scarlett Byrne has welcomed twin daughters with her husband Cooper, she announced on social media.



The Harry Potter actor took to Instagram and posted stunning photos with her newborns and the husband to share good news with the fans.

She also announced the names of her daughters saying, “My heart grew twice as much this weekend as Cooper and I welcomed our daughters, Marigold Adele Hefner and Blossom Pearl Hefner into the world.”

“Our home is full of love with our three daughters and we couldn’t be happier,” Scarlett Byrne concluded.

Fans and friends flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Scarlett played Slytherin student Pansy Parkinson in the wizarding films.