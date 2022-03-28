2022 Oscars: Lady Gaga wows audience in sequined black Tuxedo

Glam queen Lady Gaga has, once again, proved her versatile fashion choices as she took to the 2022 Oscars stage, donning a dazzling black sequined tuxedo.

A Star Is Born actress, who skipped the 94th Academy Awards red carpet on Sunday in favor of Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, appeared on stage of the star-studded event alongside industry icon Liza Minnelli to co-present the Best Picture award to CODA.

The House of Gucci star donned the dazzling fitted tuxedo and paired it with diamond necklaces. She completed her gorgeous look with bright red lips and black heels.

Gaga, alongside Heidi Klum and Saweetie attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's party, where she wore a Marilyn Monroe inspired glam-look with a bright red lip and platinum blonde curls. She also posed with Elton's husband David Furnish at the event.