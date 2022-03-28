David Beckham pokes fun at wife Victoria's endless legs: 'How big are your feet'

Former Spice Girts star Victoria Beckham has found herself being teased for her endless legs by none other than her husband David Beckham.



The 47-year-old former singer turned fashion icon shared her sizzling in a black floor length dress from her range yesterday with her 29.5m Instagram followers.

Victoria Beckham captioned the post: "I love this dress from my Spring Summer collection, it’s super comfortable yet the cut-out detailing makes it feel special. It also has a gorgeous racerback detail! x VB."

The Spice posh was effortlessly looking mashing in black ensemble, with her hair was styled in effortless tousles that hit her shoulders, but it's her white pointed shoe that captured additional attention.

While many fans flooded the comment section with compliments, it was one comment that stole the show.



Victoria's husband David Beckham wrote: "How big are your feet [laughing emoji] @victoriabeckham."

Victoria Beckham's fans jumped to her defense, with one reacted: "Give her a free kick to your golden balls, you'll know." A second chimed in with: "She’ll show you if you carry on [laughing emoji]" And a third said: "Oh you’re in trouble!"