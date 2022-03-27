Farhan Akhtar dishes on his 'awkward' first date with wife Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar recently talked about his first date with wife Shibani Dandekar.

The couple tied the knot on February 19, 2022, in an intimate ceremony attended by their family and close friends in Khandala.

Amid all, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor recalled the first date with his ladylove.

“It was very awkward. Shibani tells people how she could hear the sound of the cutlery cutting on the plate. It was so quiet. I wasn’t talking at all and she had run out of all topics in her head. I didn’t say anything," He told CNN News 18.

To note, they had first met in 2015 on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That, where Farhan was a host and Shibani was a contestant. Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani at the time, with whom he shares two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

Farhan and Adhuna announced their separation in 2016, after 16 years of marriage, and finalised their divorce in 2017.



