Kanye West’s ex-bodyguard makes interesting comments about rapper's 'online drama' with Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s ex-bodyguard Steve Stanulis, who is now an actor and producer, shared his thoughts on the rapper's beef with Kim Kardashian's new beau Pete Davidson.

Steve, whose work for the hip-hop artist lasted for a mere two weeks in 2016, is working on a documentary about his whirlwind year, titled "15 Days with Kanye."

The former NYPD cop told Fox News that he wanted to set the record straight as his brief gig has followed him since the infamous firing.

"It’s something I always get dragged back into," he explained. "When Kim’s robbery [in Paris] happened, I suddenly became the go-to guy in terms of sharing my thoughts about the situation and how it could have been prevented. And then one night I was at a club and I walked out around the same time Tristan Thompson came out.

"There were paparazzi outside and the next day, it was all over that we were hanging out. … It’s been going on for a while," he continued. "The more I try to bury it, the more it comes back. So I want to finally address the elephant in the room."

From a security standpoint, Stanulis was asked if Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, has anything to be worried about to which he replied: "It’s all social media drama."

Stanulis added: "Pete is high-profiled where, God forbid, if something did happen, who do you think they’re going to point fingers to? As much street clout Kanye has, or whatever you want to call it, he’s not stupid… And Davidson is certainly not Pete the Plumber who might have more to worry about [in terms of security]. I think it’s all social media drama, absolutely."

Kanye West and Stanulis have a tumultuous past. In 2016, the performer threatened the former guard with a $30 million lawsuit, claiming that Stanulis had signed a confidentiality agreement. In response, Stanulis joked, "the scary thing is I only have $28 million."