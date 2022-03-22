Jennifer Aniston has the sweetest birthday wish for Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston wished Reese Witherspoon on her birthday in the most adorable way and since then fans cannot top gushing.

The Just Go with It starlet took to her Instagram and wished her friend on her 46th birthday with images and video footage of herself and Witherspoon on the set of two series they have appeared in together: Friends and The Morning Show.

Sharing the post, the 53-year-old actor wrote, "It's somebody's birthday today ," Aniston wrote in the caption. "My little sister co-anchor partner in crime I LOVE YOU, you sweet ray of sunshine. Let the love pour in! "



She concluded, "Happy BIRTHDAY @reesewitherspoon ."

Meanwhile, her another friend and co-star Mindy Kaling, who starred with Witherspoon in A Wrinkle in Time, also wished the star by sharing a glam selfie of the pair.

"Forget the startling difference in the relative size of our heads. Instead feast your eyes on the beauty + brains @reesewitherspoon on the right."



"Happy birthday Reese dawg, you're the best there is," added The Mindy Project star, 42. "So lucky to be continually inspired by my friend. Love you forever."