Scarlett Johansson dishes on her bad habit: Read on

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed her bad habit that she never wants her kids to know about it.
The Black Widow star revealed a personal detail about herself on Wednesday's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show and left her fans in shock.
During the interview, the 37-year-old actor spilled that she feels ashamed to have started smoking as a youngster.
"My daughter may have asked me this before," the Lucy star admitted as per Daily Mail. "I used to smoke when I was younger and I'm so ashamed. I just don't want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool 'cause she can never, ever, ever smoke." She added: "So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out."
The five-time Golden Globe winner went on to say, "When parents 'forbid' their children from doing certain things, their children don't do them."
