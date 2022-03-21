Scarlett Johansson dishes on her bad habit: Read on

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed her bad habit that she never wants her kids to know about it.



The Black Widow star revealed a personal detail about herself on Wednesday's edition of The Drew Barrymore Show and left her fans in shock.



During the interview, the 37-year-old actor spilled that she feels ashamed to have started smoking as a youngster.



"My daughter may have asked me this before," the Lucy star admitted as per Daily Mail. "I used to smoke when I was younger and I'm so ashamed. I just don't want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool 'cause she can never, ever, ever smoke." She added: "So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out."



The five-time Golden Globe winner went on to say, "When parents 'forbid' their children from doing certain things, their children don't do them."