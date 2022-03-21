Video: Kate Middleton dances and flirts with Prince William in Belize

 
By Web Desk
March 21, 2022
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Sunday  visited a beach and spent time with  members of the Garifuna community in Belize.

The royal released a video of their tour on their social media accounts.

The couple said it was a privilege to spend time with the Garifuna community and experience some of their traditions in Hopkins.

Ministry of Foreign and Affairs and Trade  of Belize  shared a video of the royal couple dancing with the locals.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the village of Hopkins in southern Belize where they experienced the food, music and dance of the Garifuna culture," the ministry said.

Royal fans, however, are sharing a clip of the couple from the event and they think the Duchess was flirting with her husband as she danced to the  local music.  