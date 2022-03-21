Royal fans threaten to boycott Oscars: Here's why

Some royal fans have reportedly threatened to boycott the Oscars over rumours Meghan and Harry are being "lined up" to present an award at the star-studded ceremony.

This came after a source told the Sun: "Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan have lined up some amazing A-list names to take to the stage and Harry and Meghan would be the icing on the cake."

The report apparently sparked fury on social media as some royal fans expressed their anger and threatened to boycott the annual awards ceremony.

Responding to the claims on Twitter, one user Linda Lavigne wrote: "If they present an award I’m done with the Oscars!"



A second user, Philip, agreed, writing: "Oscars credibility down the toilet.



"Will suggest a 'red button' and an audience, sponsorship and advertising crash.

"Any product advertised and/or company sponsorship of the Oscars to be boycotted."

Meanwhile, Melissa Gregoire wrote: "I will really be disappointed if these two are presenters at the Academy Awards.

"Why? Because they will see it as a sign that they have been truly embraced by A-listers.



"Their most favourite people who espouse their ideals, & who will finally allow them into their intimate circles."

Another user, Ginger Jones, added: "I don’t believe this for a second."