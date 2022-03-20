Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits are winning hearts: See here

If there's one person who knows how to rock pregnancy outfits, she's the soon-to-be mom Rihanna.



The singer and business mogul revealed in January that she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. Since the news broke, Rihanna has continued to slay her maternity fashion looks with most iconic and daring outfits to date.

From slaying event in Los Angeles to public appearances, Paris Fashion Week to Bulgary party in Paris the Love On The Brain singer has genuinely proved to be a true fashionista.

Let’s have a look at Rihanna’s pregnancy style so far:

1. Backless lime-green top

During an event in Los Angeles celebrating Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, the singer wore a glittery ensemble by The Attico, which featured a shredded garment that included a backless lime-green top and pink ombré pants.

2.Leather nude minidress

During Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna maintained her hot streak of fashion-forward appearances by rocking an Off-White formfitting leather nude minidress to the label's fashion show, where she posed for photos with A$AP Rocky.

3 Cut-out aqua bodysuit

During the Bulgari party in Paris, Rihanna donned a cut-out aqua bodysuit by Stella McCartney from the label’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

4. Heart-shaped red jacket

During her outing in Malibu, Pregnant Rihanna appeared to be a super stylish with her growing baby bump in a heart-shaped red jacket.

5.Sparkly mini skirt

Once again, Rihanna appeared to be a true diva when she stepped out in a vibrant mini skirt in Santa Monica for a dinner in one of her favorite restaurants, Giorgio Baldi.

