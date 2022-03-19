Anne Hathaway says Jared Leto elevated her game

"WeCrashed", an eight-part limited series about founders Rebekah and Adam Neumann, will begin streaming on Apple TV + on Friday.

The series features Anne Hathaway and Jard Leto in the lead roles. Hours before the the first three episodes were streamed, the actress took to Instagram to share her thought.

"So grateful to have been on team WeCrashed!! This was such a huge undertaking- during a pandemic, no less- and I am blown away by each and every person who worked on this show- thank you!."

About her co-star she said, "And to my wild, fun, inspiring partner-in-not-technically-crime Jared Leto, while I can’t say if we successfully elevated the world’s consciousness, you 100% elevated my game. Working with you has been a career highlight, and finally meeting you has been a velvet-clad delight."



