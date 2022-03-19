Ukraine war: Prince Harry continues Princess Diana's legacy

Prince Harry has continued his mother Princess Diana's legacy with his support for a landmine clearance charity.



As cities across Ukraine continue to come under devastating bombardment, two of HALO's staff working on the ground to keep families safe shared their experiences with Prince Harry.

Olesia and Maryna both work full-time for HALO Ukraine, alongside 430 other men and women. Speaking virtually with The Duke, Olesia and Maryna described how their lives were turned upside down on 24th February when the conflict began, and the living nightmare of the ensuing days as the bombs and shelling escalated.

Despite both having to flee their homes, they spoke of their determination to continue working and how they are helping people keep safe from explosives through a major digital media campaign that has now been seen by over 17 million Ukrainians.

Prince Harry, who has continued his mother's legacy with his support for HALO, thanked Olesia, Maryna and their colleagues for their life-saving work, recognising the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

HALO has worked in Ukraine since 2016, conducting life-saving mine clearance operations