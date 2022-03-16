Meghan Markle, Prince Harry going ‘against the world’: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ‘going against the entire world’ as a team, just to live life on their own terms.

Royal biographer and author Nigel Cawthorne has made this claim in an interview with OK!

During the chat, Cawthorne admitted, "It’s Harry and Meghan against the world or them against the British establishment."

But when couples go through a shared problem, it does tend to make them stronger."

Another commentator, Katie Nicholl later noted how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life has changed over the last four years and told the outlet, "In only four years they’ve been on an extraordinary journey, making such huge decisions."

"But as Harry said, they are in it together, as a team," she went on to add.

"When you think about what they’ve turned their backs on, what they’ve given up and particularly the sacrifices Harry has made, it’s just as well they’re such a strong unit because they’ve only really got each other."