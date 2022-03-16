Kate Middleton has sent a powerful message with her gorgeous blue outfit during her appearance at he Commonwealth Day service.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked elegant as she graced the Commonwealth Day service with her hubby Prince William on Monday.

The Duchess expressed the solidarity with the people of Ukraine as she rocked amazing blue dress and carried a small bouquet of blue and yellow flowers at the big event.

Kate Middleton rocks amazing blue dress at royal event to express solidarity with Ukrainians

Royal fans couldn't wait to weigh in on Kate's stunning look and flooded the comments with messages of admiration and appreciation for the heartfelt tribute on the Duke and Duchess' official Instagram.

The Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in blue from head to toe. The mum-of-three wore a sophisticated coat dress with a matching hat, completing with a gorgeous sapphire necklace, matching earrings and stylish pointed blue heels.

The Duchess also carried a small bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, major fans reactions, with one wrote: "Rocking Ukrainian colours", another fan commented: "Not only is Kate beautiful but she is classic, giving homage to the people of Ukraine in her attire and bouquet."

Another penned: "Love the blue, so vibrant. So reminiscent of the Ukraine flag." Another added: "Wonderful colour combination! Pacific blue for peace amongst the Commonwealth with yellow flowers added as support for those suffering in Ukraine."

Kate Middleton is loved and respected for her people-friendly nature and she never forgets to remember the suffering communities during her royal and public engagements.