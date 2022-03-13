Kate Middleton apologised for her looks as she failed to 'dress the part'

File Footage





Kate Middleton's looks during her public appearances have always been at the centre of attention.

However, there was a scenario where the Duchess of Cambridge had to apologise for looking less than her usual glamorous self.

When visiting Swansea with her husband Prince William, Kate was hit with an honest remark from a little girl, named Annabel, who told her that she assumed that the Duchess of Cambridge would look like a Disney Princess.

Her mother Rhian added that the little girl anticipated seeing a "real princess" but was left underwhelmed when seeing Kate not wear a gown.

The Duchess of Cambridge was forced to apologise "for not wearing a pretty dress" in a very cute exchange, The Mirror reported.

Rhian explained at the time: "My daughter loves fairy tales and Cinderella, and she was really excited to meet a real princess.

"Kate said 'I'm really sorry I'm not wearing a pretty dress today' and Annabel said: 'I thought you'd look like Cinderella'."

She added: "Annabel was so taken with her, she went up and gave her a huge hug and I was extremely surprised that Kate embraced her in such a way."