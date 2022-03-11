Rupert Grint's one year old daughter is a 'Harry Potter' fan!

Rupert Grint said his daughter wanted her own Harry Potter wand after he introduced her to the magical world

Rupert Grint's daughter, Wednesday G. Grint, is already a Harry Potter fan with the actor revealing that he's been introducing her to the magical world.

The Into the White actor also shared that his one year old has a wand of her own.



Talking on the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 33-year-old star talked about giving her daughter glimpses of the world of Hogwarts.

Rupert, popular for playing the iconic character of Ron Weasley, said, “I've already started showing her the trailers.”

He went on saying, “And she has a wand and a PEZ dispenser with my head on it.”

The actor also stated that his daughter has learnt an expletive term which she heard from him as he rehearsed for his psychological horror series Servant.

The new dad added, “Now she's kind of talking and doing things because for so long babies just don't do anything. She's speaking, she's talking, she's got opinions. She says ‘Dada’.”

“She says 'Mama.' It was kind of at the same time. And also the(expletive) came pretty quick,” Rupert continued.