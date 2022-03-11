Grimes talks about 'fluid' bond with Elon Musk: 'We have broken up *Again*'

Grimes is talking about her unusual relationship dynamic with Elon Musk.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the 33-year-old singer revealed the she would like to call Musk her boyfriend, adding that their relationship is very fluid.

"There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she explained in a Vanity Fair cover story. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

While her comments slightly differ from what Musk shared in a September interview, Grimes clarified on Twitter that the couple has broken up again while the interview was in its publishing phase.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now."

Musk in 2021, confessed that he has parted ways with the singer. We are "semi-separated, but still love each other," said the SpaceX founder.

"This is the best it's ever been," she said of their relationship. "We just need to be free." Grimes added in her statement.