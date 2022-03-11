David Dobrik reveals ‘the biggest regret’ of his life

David Dobrik says the biggest regret of his life is the accident that left his friend Jeff Wittek fighting for life

David Dobrik recently opened up about the 2o20 accident that left his former friend Jeff Wittek fighting for his life, calling it the 'biggest regret' of his life.

Dobrik accepted blame for the accident that involved Wittek swinging from a rope attached to an excavator vehicle being driven by Dobrik. The stunt left Wittek with a broken hip, nine fractures in his face and skull, and a full orbital blowout fracture.

Talking on his VIEWS podcast on Tuesday, March 8, Dobrik said: “At the end of the day, I was the one f–king driving it. It was my video.”

“He got hurt because I was driving. That’s it, and I know that, and like I said, any chance I would get, I would take that back,” David went on, adding, “That’ll be the biggest regret of my life, my entire life.”

Dobrik also claimed that he wished it was him swinging from the rope instead of Wittek.

Wittek, however, has no love lost for Dobrik, slamming him as ‘the biggest idiot’ in an April 2021 YouTube series.

“I didn’t know I was going to go that fast so I grabbed the f–king rope and I tried to make a goddamn funny video for people, but this is where I made a mistake; I forgot the biggest (expletive) idiot I know was driving it.”