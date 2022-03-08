Lady Gaga announces re-scheduled dates for long-awaited Chromatica Ball world tour

Lady Gaga has delighted fans as she finally announced re-scheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball world tour after being forced to cancel it twice due to Covid.

The 12-time Grammy-winner was originally meant to wow music lovers with the tour in 2020, but it was postponed to 2021 due to the Covid outbreak. Fans faced more heartbreak when the pop star's concerts were moved to June last year.

However, the US singing sensation has now revealed her epic run of rescheduled stadium shows across the globe - including a second London date.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Gaga confirmed 14-city worldwide summer tour, which included rescheduled dates in cities like London and Paris. It also includes newly added gigs in places such as Los Angeles, Washington, San Francisco, Stockholm, Dusseldorf and Arnhem.

Gaga's two London gigs will take place on July 29 and 30 - at UK football club Tottenham Hotspur's Stadium. Reacting to the tour online, fans were thrilled to know the songstress finally hitting the road after so long.