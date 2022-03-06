Bella Hadid stands with Ukraine, calls out Putin for ‘thoughtless and irresponsible’ actions

US supermodel Bella Hadid has said that she stands with Ukraine as she called out Russian President Vladimir Putin for his ‘thoughtless and irresponsible’ actions.



In her latest post on Instagram, Bella 25 said, “I stand with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children both on the ground in Ukraine and Russia who are experiencing things that no human being should ever have to experience.”

Gigi Hadid’s younger sister also shared the details of the organizations for the donations for the people of Ukraine.

In her lengthy post, Bella says, “Do not be desensitized to the videos. To what you are hearing about in Ukraine & Russia. Government systems are using their people as ammunition and targets as a power trip to other bigger government systems. It’s pathetic.

“We need to stand strong with the communities on the ground that are caught in the cross fire. Now is the time to listen. It’s important our donations are going to places used directly towards people in need, shelter, food, supplies, etc. I have been finding confirmed sources and organizations that will be on the ground helping and servicing those that have been directly effected by Putin’s thoughtless and irresponsible actions.”

“Remember: No matter what. Where. Or who. We have to call out governments and their terrifying but real acts of war and terror. These are real people, with real lives, and real families. Not a video game for Presidents to play with. I stand with Ukraine and the innocent women, men and children both on the ground in Ukraine and Russia who are experiencing things that no human being should ever have to experience.”