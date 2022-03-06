Wendy Williams’ ex-husband demands credit for talk show’s success: ‘Owed money’

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband and former manager Kevin Hunter has reportedly demanded a financial stake in the talkshow he helped his ex land.

The alleged claim has been brought to light by a source close to Radar.

According to their findings, Hunter has released proof of written email correspondence between him and Ira Bernstein of Debmar-Mercury which details the extent of his involvement in launching Wendy Williams’ career with the production house.

The email reads "Dear Kevin, Out of respect for our 10-year working relationship, we had hoped to meet you in person and travelled to New York to do so, but unfortunately, you have cancelled today's meeting and we are left with no choice but to communicate to you in writing that effective immediately, your role as Executive Producer of the Wendy Williams Show is terminated, and your professional relationship with Debmar- Mercury is also concluded."

Hunter’s claim further alleges that Hunter is also the mastermind behind the ‘Hot Topics segment on Williams’ show as well as Shoe Cam.

The entire lawsuit totals up to nearly $7 million dollars for wrongful termination and this move comes as Wendy herself got ‘blindsided’ by her replacement on the show.