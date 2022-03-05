Sonakshi Sinha breaks silence on wedding rumours with Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha refuted the rumours about her wedding with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.



A few days after--a picture of the Sultan actor showing that he was getting married to Sonakshi went viral, the actress has now hit out at the social media users saying,

"Are you so dumb that you can't tell the difference between a real and a morphed picture.”

The picture shared on the Bollywood Gossip Hub - Reddit appears to show Salman putting a ring on Sonakshi's finger.

However, he is seen wearing a beige jacket over a white shirt while Sonakshi is dressed in a crimson saree with heavy jewellery like a bride and vermillion in her hair. Upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that the picture is Photoshopped.

Meanwhile, many social media users also commented on the viral picture.

One fan wrote, "This photo looks like Race 3 CG level and some people still believe this is true."

Another added, "It’s beyond embarrassing at this point; heights of ridiculous."



On the work front, Sonakshi and Salman have worked together in the Dabangg film series. Sonakshi Sinha made her debut opposite Salman in the 2010 film Dabangg before appearing in its two sequels as well.

