BTS' Jungkook graduates from university, gives heart-touching speech: Watch

BTS member Jungkook has left fans swooning with his heart-touching speech on his graduation from the Global Cyber University with the highest honour – ‘President’s Award’.

Although the 24-year-old singer couldn’t attend the graduation ceremony, he recorded a video to express his thought on the occasion.

“Hello, I’m Jeon Jungkook of BTS. Today I’m graduating from Global Cyber University, Department of Broadcasting & Entertainment,” he started off his award acceptance speech.

“People say graduation is both an ending and a beginning, and it makes me excited and emotional at the same time. I would like to thank the President, the professors and the faculty, and many others. I’d like to congratulate the schoolmates who graduate along with me,” he shared.

The Euphoria hit-maker also vowed to set a good example for his juniors. “I will always do my best to be a good senior (‘sunbae’) who sets a good example for the juniors (‘hoobae’).

”I feel that learning is always a fun thing to do, and amazing and exciting,” expressed the My Time singer.

“I hope all of us won’t miss the moment, but will go forward toward our goal. I will continue to do my best to show you good, even better music and performances. Thank you,” he added.