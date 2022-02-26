Angelina Jolie shares video from Ukrainian border after Russian invasion

Angelina Jolie on Friday shared a video from the Ukrainian border as people fled the country in the wake of Russian invasion.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the video with caption, "More than 50,000 people have fled Ukraine in less than 48 hours."
She added, "My UNHCR colleagues sent this video from Moldova, at the border with Ukraine."
Hundreds of people have been killed and several others injured after Russian forces entered Ukraine during the last couple of days.
