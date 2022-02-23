BTS’ Jungkook makes first appearance on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS ARMY - official fandom, is over the moon as the septet's youngest member Jungkook has made an impactful appearance on Billboard Top 100 charts with his single Stay Alive (Prod. Suga).

The song, which has been recorded as an OST for the K-pop group’s webtoon 7Fates:CHAKHO was unveiled on February 5 and released on streaming platforms on February 11.

With a short time, the track has broken a number of records, most recent of them is its entrance on the Billboard’s Global 200 (Excl. US) chart at No.8. This makes the song first ever track by a Korean male soloist to rank among the top 10.

Moreover, the Euphoria hit-maker debuted on No.95 in Hot 100 list.



Meanwhile, the song is making headlines on Spotify as it has smashed several records.

The 24-year-old singer made biggest debuted day with 4.2 million streams, following the biggest debut week by any Asian solo artists with 18.8 million streams.