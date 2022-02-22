Prince Andrew offers apology to Queen, his own daughters over Virginia Giuffre scandal

Duke of York, Prince Andrew has reportedly offered his apologies to his mother British Queen Elizabeth II and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie after he reached a settlement with Virginia Giuffre.



The Daily Mail, citing a source, reported the Duke of York has extended an apology to Queen and his daughters over the scandal as he realizes the seriousness of the matter and the 'the damage it has done to the monarchy.'

The source further says that Prince Andrew fears that the young children of Princess Beatrice, 33 and Eugenie, 31 may have to grow up hearing about the case.

Earlier, there were reports that he secretly discussed with Queen his future role in royal family after Virginia settlement last week.

Prince Andrew had been visiting the Queen at Windsor Castle every night last week to discuss his future role.

He and his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre have settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum.