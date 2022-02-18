Pro-monarchy newspaper lashes out at Prince Charles and Andrew

Widely circulated pro monarchy newspaper Daily Mail lashed out at Prince Andrew and Prince Charles in its editorial on Thursday.
The editorial came days after Prince Andrew settled his sex abuse case with Virginia Giuffre and amid reports that the Metropolitan Police would investigate claims Prince Charles' charity offered honours help to a Saudi citizen.
The force said it is investigating alleged offences under the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.
Here's what Daily Mail's editorial said:
"How did the princes, two mature men, get in to this position?
Were they so blinded by pomposity and arrogance that believed they could consort with any rackety character without inflicting reputational harm on the Royal Family?
Who is advising them- and why are they doing it so badly? Charles and Andrew's folly has gifted the ghastly anti-monarchist mob a massive propaganda coup.
After a life serving the nation impeccably, the Queen really deserves better"
Prince Charles’ upcoming trip to Newport and Swansea on Friday was cancelled in the wake of storm Eunice
Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement
