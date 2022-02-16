Jennifer Lopez maps out what her dream proposal would look like: ‘Girl likes PDA’

Actor Jennifer Lopez recently had fans giggling in excitement as she shares her idea of the “perfect proposal.”

The Marry Me singer shared her true and honest feelings while in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She started off by admitting that while she loves candid public displays of affection (PDA), she finds a proposal to be the most “sacred” and “intimate thing” that a couple can hope to share.

In light of that, she feels it "I do think that a proposal is kind of a sacred intimate thing, that should just be between two people when you’re about to pledge your lives to each other, that’s a big deal."

Before signing off she also added giggling "But I have no problem with PDA, like people say, I actually, I’m all about it. IF you really feel it."