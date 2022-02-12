Robert Pattinson wanted to make THIS particular ambition his career

The new Batman star Robert Pattinson gets candid about how he decided to make music his permanent career after gaining massive acclaim in the Harry Potter series.



Harry Potter had given him quite a good amount of living experience through the money he earned.

In his cover interview for GQ, Pattinson said, "I spent a lot of time living off the Harry Potter money moving to an apartment in Soho in London.”

“After my role in the 4th Harry Potter movie I actually thought about starting a full-fledged music career.”

He went on saying, "I don’t know where I had the kind of belief in that, because there was absolutely no one saying that there’s any kind of music career on the table. But I was doing a lot of gigs all the time. I was just constantly doing open mics all the time, and then I ran out of money, basically."

Unfortunately, his musical ambitions could not come to fruition and all for the good he bagged a role in a huge franchise with his lead role in a Twilight saga.