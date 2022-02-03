In pictures: Aiman Khan, Minal Khan look happy at brother’s engagement ceremony

Aiman and Minal Khan came together to grace the engagement ceremony of their brother Maaz Khan with their presence and has set the internet into a meltdown.

The celebrity sisters who have a massive fan following have now been spotted together at a family event with their husbands and family.

Amid all this, the stars posed for the family photos and looked quite happy on a special day.

In the viral photos, the Behadd and Sun Yaara actors can be seen posing with the groom and their bhabi-to-be, Saba, giving a perfect family vibe.









For unversed, Minal Khan has recently got married to Ahsan Mohsin and enjoying her honeymoon phase.