Video of Kate Middleton laughing after rugby session makes royal fans smile

Royal fans are sharing a clip of Kate Middleton after the Duchess of Cambridge took part in a rugby training session at Twickenham Stadium.

The Duchess of Cambridge has finally been officially confirmed as the new patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, taking over the responsibilities after Prince Harry quit his royal roles.

Kate's fans couldn't help sharing the clip which shows the royal laughing while talking to the players after the training session.

"She’s just superb and so natural in all situations. Gets on with everyone ," commented a Twitter user.



Another said, "She is simply delightful, always ready to have a go at literally anything, she is engaging and personable, mixes in with everyone. A lovely, humble woman. She is wonderful."



Check out the video below:



