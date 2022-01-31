The capture of Lady Gaga’s dognappers brought to light: report

The investigation that brought Lady Gaga’s dognappers to justice has finally been revealed.

The dog rescuer Jennifer McBride painted the entire encounter to LAPD Det. Chris Marsden said, “she had pulled to the curb near her residence and was sitting in her car when she observed a car pull up, saw someone get out of the car and then, after the car left, saw the dogs tied to a pole.”

McBride’s story provided local authorizes a critical lead and led to the identification of the actual culprits after officers were able to comb through CCTV footage of the location.



The footage even showed McBride “walking up and down both sides of the street looking around in both directions” while “holding a cell phone in each hand.”



Shortly thereafter, a person driving a Jeep Gladiator came into view and was seen dropping off the dogs with visible license plates.

For those unversed with the case, Gaga’s French bulldogs were nabbed by two armed assailants while a dog walker took them on a stroll a year ago.

At the time, the only information police provided the general public was that a good Samaritan found the dogs tied to a pole.

The dog walker, Ryan Fisher was shot multiple times in the chest and was left for dead. Currently, he lives but ended up losing a part of his right lung.