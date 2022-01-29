Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding car put on sale

A unique Mini car made for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their wedding has been put on sale.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married in May 2018, are currently living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.
Complete with blended UK/US flag design and “Just Married” puddle lights, the car was originally sold at auction in 2018, with the couple requesting funds to go to children’s HIV charity.
Sharing picture of the vehicle, Styner Mini said in a Twitter statement, "This one of a kind MINI 3dr Hatch, was the Harry and Meghan Royal Wedding Memorabilia Car and is now available at Sytner Harold Wood.
