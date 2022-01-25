Selena Gomez shares her stunning winter look in green robe-like coat

Superstar Selena Gomez delighted fans as she appeared in gorgeous winter outfit to film Hulu's Only Murders in the Building with costars in New York City.

The 29-year-old singer and actress did her best to keep warms in not one, but two coats as she worked in New York City on Monday.



The multihyphenate was seen filming her hit series Only Murders in the Building with costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The star was cloaked in a green robe-like coat and added a black parka in between takes. She was all set for a day in front of the camera in a full face of makeup.

Selena Gomes styled her bob haircut in very subtle ringlets that accentuated her tresses' gradual ombre hue that went from deep chocolate to light brown. She also wore a pair of large gold hoops to her character Mabel Mora's look.