Kareena Kapoor reveals one of her most favourite songs

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has revealed one of her most favourite songs from film Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai.



The Laal Singh Chaddha actor reposted fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s post in her Instagram stories with a heart emoji saying “One of my most favourite songs.”

Earlier, sharing the video song, Manish can’t stop gushing over Kareena, saying, “21 years to ever mesmerizing beauty, @kareenakapoorkhan grooving to #Dupatta song from the movie #MujheKuchKehnaHai, sporting an Indo-western attire I styled and designed.”

“This was the first time I started working with her; the look indeed inspired numerous young girls from here. The costumes took the world by storm, courtesy of Bebo’s easy confidence-making statements, one memorable look at a time,” he concluded.



